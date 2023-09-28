1. Love Stories from Around the World

Catch the end of the 41st Reeling Film Festival, an LGBTQ+ international film festival that will show more than 50 short films this weekend. Attend the Bittersweet Love Stories program, which features lesbian love stories, or the Manifestation program, that strives to bring relationships with family and friends to the spotlight to show what we do for love. Sept. 29 ReelingFilmFest.org

2. Fall (and Monkeys) are in the Air

The month-long, autumnal celebration Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest kicks off this weekend! Sip on cider and pick the perfect pumpkin, all while enjoying the exotic wildlife surrounding you. Don’t forget to check out the Fun Slide and the Harvest Maze with the kids. Sept. 29 Lpzoo.org

3. Get Down with the Chosen Few

Tired of partying at night? Check out A House Music Day Party with DJs Terry Hunter and Mike Dunn at The Point in Wicker Park. The two are a part of the Chosen Few DJs, a group of popular DJs from the South Side. Sept. 30 eventbright.com

4. Shake Off Your Week with a Bar Crawl

Express your inner Swiftie at the Taylor Swift Bar Crawl: Eras, Ex’s and Everything Taylor in Wrigleyville. Tickets come with a brunch buffet, drink specials, gift cards to use on the crawl, and an endless amount of T-Swift hits. The crawl will hit up Old Crow Smokehouse, Moe’s Cantina, Bamboo Club, HVAC, and Merkle’s. Sept. 30 eventbright.com

5. A Magical Morning

Experience the magic at Empty Bottle for their Fantasy Brunch – Magic the Gathering event. This free event, open to all skill levels, will work your imagination while you indulge in enchanting drink specials and receive hearty food tokens. Oct. 1 ticketweb.com