1. Prost!

Fall is right around the corner, which means it’s time for Oktoberfest. Taking place in Lincoln Square, you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy German food and beer alongside Oktoberfest music and a parade. Sept. 9-11. germanday.com

2. Downbeat

If you were unable to make it out to Jazz Fest last week, there’s good news. Jazz Getaway will be at the Fairmont Hotel all weekend long. It’s hosted by Brian Culbertson, and there are a variety of packages to choose from. Sept. 8-11. chicagojazzgetaway.com

3. Get Crafty

Renegade Craft only comes to Chicago so often. The group aims to provide creatives with a space to gather, grow and thrive. From art to food, this event will supply all your cravings down on Division Street in Wicker Park. Sept. 10-11. renegadecraft.com

4. Making Old New

Kioto Aoki is a Chicago-based visual artist who works with photography, film and books. Her film Double Run Eight at the Epiphany Center for the Arts takes an antique camera and creates a modern body of work. Sept. 9-Oct. 22. epiphanychi.com

5. Neighborhood Art

If you haven’t gotten your art fix just yet, take part in the Ravenswood ArtWalk. The walk celebrates the local creative community, giving people a chance to see studios, pop-ups, activations, and outdoor markets featuring over 50 local creators. Sept. 10-11. ravenswoodchicago.org