1 / 10 Festival goers fill Union Park for Day 1 of Pitchfork on September 10, 2021 in Chicago. 2 / 10 DEHD performing on the Green Stage during the first day of Pitchfork on September 10, 2021 in Chicago. 3 / 10 Fourteen-year-old Ava eagerly awaiting Phoebe Bridgers’s performance as she sports the artist’s stage outfit during the first day of Pitchfork on September 10, 2021 in Chicago. 4 / 10 Festival goers explore the Renegade Craft & CHIRP Record Fair during the first day of Pitchfork on September 10, 2021 in Chicago. 5 / 10 An attendee dances along to Ela Minus as she performs on the Red Stage during Day 1 of Pitchfork on September 10, 2021 in Chicago. 6 / 10 The sun begins to set over Union Park during Day 1 of Pitchfork on September 10, 2021 in Chicago. 7 / 10 Animal Collective performing on the Green Stage during the first day of Pitchfork on September 10, 2021 in Chicago. 8 / 10 Animal Collective performing on the Green Stage during the first day of Pitchfork on September 10, 2021 in Chicago. 9 / 10 A crowd full of fans cheering for Phoebe Bridgers as she performs on the Green Stage during the first day of Pitchfork on September 10, 2021 in Chicago. 10 / 10 Phoebe Bridgers closes out Day 1 of Pitchfork on the Green Stage during the first day of Pitchfork on September 10, 2021 in Chicago. Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: Photos of the Stages and the Scene After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the popular music event is back this weekend in Union Park. Photography by Micki Harris September 11, 2021, 12:01 am