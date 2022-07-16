1 / 12 Japanese Breakfast performs on July 16, 2022, at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. 2 / 12 The crowd watches Japanese Breakfast perform on July 16, 2022, at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. 3 / 12 Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast on July 16, 2022, at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. 4 / 12 Mitski performs on July 16, 2022, at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. 5 / 12 Fans wait in line at the CHIRP Record Fair at Pitchfork Music Festival. 6 / 12 Toro Y Moi performs on July 17, 2022, at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. 7 / 12 Cate Le Bon performs on July 17, 2022, at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. 8 / 12 Cate Le Bon performs on July 17, 2022, at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. 9 / 12 The Roots perform on July 17, 2022, at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. 10 / 12 The Roots perform on July 17, 2022, at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. 11 / 12 The Roots perform on July 17, 2022, at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. 12 / 12 Black Thought of the Roots performs on July 17, 2022, at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. Pitchfork Music Festival 2022: Photos of the Artists and the Crowds The annual Chicago festival in Union Park was a little rainy, but fans made the most of the weekend. Photography by Dave Flores July 18, 2022, 9:05 am