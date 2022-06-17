June
June 17-19
The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Headliners: Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Playboy Carti
Where: Douglass Park
thesummersmash.com
June 24-26
River North Live
Headliners: The Calling, EMO Night Brooklyn, Baysik
Where: River Park at theMART
rivernorthlive.com
Why you should go: Take a river taxi to or from the fest.
June 25-26
Pride in the Park
Headliners: The Chainsmokers, Alesso
Where: Grant Park
prideparkchi.com
July
July 8-10
West Fest
Headliners: Lala Lala, Protomartyr, Deerhoof
Where: Chicago Avenue between Wood and Damen
westfestchicago.com
Why you should go: The live music is programmed by the Empty Bottle.
July 8-10
Square Roots
Headliners: Bob Mould, Guided By Voices, Dehd
Where: Lincoln Avenue between Montrose and Wilson
squareroots.org
July 15-17
Pitchfork Music Festival
Headliners: The National, Mitski, The Roots
Where: Union Park
pitchforkmusicfestival.com
July 16-17
Heatwave Music Festival
Headliners: Above & Beyond, Galantis, RL Grime, Tiësto
Where: Douglass Park
heatwavemusicfestival.com
July 16-17
Volleywood
Headliners: San Holo, Cash Cash
Where: North Avenue Beach
volleywoodchicago.com
Why you should go: A beachfront music festival.
July 16-17
Silver Room Sound System Block Party
Headliners: Body & Soul, Ron Trent, Specter, Duane Powell, DJ Emanuel, Vick Lavender
Where: Oakwood Beach
silverroomblockparty.com
Why you should go: The Block Party is returning after a two-year hiatus with a new location.
July 28-31
Lollapalooza
Headliners: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day
Where: Grant Park
lollapalooza.com
August
August 4-7
Out of Space
Headliners: Jenny Lewis & Trampled By Turtles, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Linda Williams & Waxahatchee, Buddy Guy
Where: Canal Shores
outofspaceconcerts.com
August 4-7
Windy City Smokeout
Headliners: Willie Nelson & Family, Turnpike Troubadours, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore
Where: United Center
windycitysmokeout.com
August 13-14
My House Music Festival
Headliners: DJ Sneak, Farley “Jackmaster” Funk
Where: Harrison Park
myhousemusicfest.com
August 13-14
Thirsty Ears
Where: 1758 W. Wilson Ave.
acmusic.org/events/thirsty-ears-festival
Why you should go: Chicago’s only classical music street fest.
August 19-21
Ruido Fest
Headliners: Cuco, Babasónicos, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Carla Morrison, Cypress Hill, Maldita Vecindad
Where: Union Park
ruidofest.com
August 26-28
Sacred Rose
Headliners: Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War On Drugs, Black Pumas, Umphrey’s McGee
Where: SeatGeek Stadium
sacredrosefest.com
Why you should go: Jeff Tweedy, Nels Cline, and Phil Lesh will debut their Grateful Dead/Wilco supergroup, aptly named Philco.
September
September 1-4
Out of Space
Headliners: Houndmouth, Car Seat Headrest, Neko Case, Steel Pulse and KRS-One
Where: Temperance Beer Co.
outofspaceconcerts.com
September 2-4
North Coast Music Festival
Headliners: Illenium, Porter Robison, Diplo, Fisher, Armin van Buuren, Kaytranada
Where: SeatGeek Stadium
northcoastfestival.com
September 2-4
ARC Music Festival
Headliners: Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim, Charlotte de Witte, Lane 8, Honey Dijon
Where: Union Park
arcmusicfestival.com
September 16-18
Riot Fest
Headliners: My Chemical Romance, Misfits, Nine Inch Nails
Where: Douglass Park
riotfest.org
Why you should go: It’s the last music fest of the summer!
