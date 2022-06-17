June

June 17-19

The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

Headliners: Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Playboy Carti

Where: Douglass Park

thesummersmash.com

June 24-26

River North Live

Headliners: The Calling, EMO Night Brooklyn, Baysik

Where: ​​River Park at theMART

rivernorthlive.com

Why you should go: Take a river taxi to or from the fest.

June 25-26

Pride in the Park

Headliners: The Chainsmokers, Alesso

Where: Grant Park

prideparkchi.com

July

July 8-10

West Fest

Headliners: Lala Lala, Protomartyr, Deerhoof

Where: Chicago Avenue between Wood and Damen

westfestchicago.com

Why you should go: The live music is programmed by the Empty Bottle.

July 8-10

Square Roots

Headliners: Bob Mould, Guided By Voices, Dehd

Where: Lincoln Avenue between Montrose and Wilson

squareroots.org

Square Roots Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

July 15-17

Pitchfork Music Festival

Headliners: The National, Mitski, The Roots

Where: Union Park

pitchforkmusicfestival.com

Pitchfork Music Festival Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

July 16-17

Heatwave Music Festival

Headliners: Above & Beyond, Galantis, RL Grime, Tiësto

Where: Douglass Park

heatwavemusicfestival.com

July 16-17

Volleywood

Headliners: San Holo, Cash Cash

Where: North Avenue Beach

volleywoodchicago.com

Why you should go: A beachfront music festival.

July 16-17

Silver Room Sound System Block Party

Headliners: Body & Soul, Ron Trent, Specter, Duane Powell, DJ Emanuel, Vick Lavender

Where: Oakwood Beach

silverroomblockparty.com

Why you should go: The Block Party is returning after a two-year hiatus with a new location.

July 28-31

Lollapalooza

Headliners: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day

Where: Grant Park

lollapalooza.com

August

August 4-7

Out of Space

Headliners: Jenny Lewis & Trampled By Turtles, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Linda Williams & Waxahatchee, Buddy Guy

Where: Canal Shores

outofspaceconcerts.com

August 4-7

Windy City Smokeout

Headliners: Willie Nelson & Family, Turnpike Troubadours, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore

Where: United Center

windycitysmokeout.com

Windy City Smokeout Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune

August 13-14

My House Music Festival

Headliners: DJ Sneak, Farley “Jackmaster” Funk

Where: Harrison Park

myhousemusicfest.com

August 13-14

Thirsty Ears

Where: 1758 W. Wilson Ave.

acmusic.org/events/thirsty-ears-festival

Why you should go: Chicago’s only classical music street fest.

August 19-21

Ruido Fest

Headliners: Cuco, Babasónicos, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Carla Morrison, Cypress Hill, Maldita Vecindad

Where: Union Park

ruidofest.com

August 26-28

Sacred Rose

Headliners: Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War On Drugs, Black Pumas, Umphrey’s McGee

Where: SeatGeek Stadium

sacredrosefest.com

Why you should go: Jeff Tweedy, Nels Cline, and Phil Lesh will debut their Grateful Dead/Wilco supergroup, aptly named Philco.

September

September 1-4

Out of Space

Headliners: Houndmouth, Car Seat Headrest, Neko Case, Steel Pulse and KRS-One

Where: Temperance Beer Co.

outofspaceconcerts.com

September 2-4

North Coast Music Festival

Headliners: Illenium, Porter Robison, Diplo, Fisher, Armin van Buuren, Kaytranada

Where: SeatGeek Stadium

northcoastfestival.com

North Coast Music Festival Chris Sweda /Chicago Tribune

September 2-4

ARC Music Festival

Headliners: Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim, Charlotte de Witte, Lane 8, Honey Dijon

Where: Union Park

arcmusicfestival.com

September 16-18

Riot Fest

Headliners: My Chemical Romance, Misfits, Nine Inch Nails

Where: Douglass Park

​​riotfest.org

Why you should go: It’s the last music fest of the summer!

Riot Fest Chris Sweda /Chicago Tribune

Related Content