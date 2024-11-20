Kris Vire had a keen sense of what worked onstage, but he also gave careful consideration to the behind-the-scenes machinations of Chicago’s arts landscape. It’s easy to laud or criticize, but Vire brought a deeper insight to his coverage, a thorough understanding of the voices and issues in the arena he covered. He died Monday morning at 47.

Originally from Fayetteville, Arkansas, Vire began writing for Chicago in 2018, eventually becoming editor of our arts and culture coverage in 2021. As he privately battled colon and esophageal cancers this past year, he continued to write for and edit this magazine: He penned artist profiles and show previews, curated his monthly Agenda recommendations, and kept us abreast of noteworthy industry news. No matter his personal difficulties, it was evident he was driven by a purpose: to spotlight the incredible art and artists in our midst, from the largest touring companies to the smallest storefront studios. Just a couple of months ago, he shepherded our Best of Fall package, of which he was (rightfully) quite proud.

This city has benefitted greatly from Vire’s thoughtful coverage, and we’ll miss our friend and colleague dearly.

In his memory, we present some of our favorites pieces he wrote for Chicago magazine:

In 2019 he profiled Tarell Alvin McCraney as he returned to the stage after winning an Academy Award for the adapted screenplay of Moonlight.

Earlier this year, he wrote about the first woman with a disability to play Richard III in a major U.S. production.

In this piece from last fall, he used Audrey Francis’s Steppenwolf directing debut to talk about the artistic changes afoot at the vaunted theater company.

He was one of the first arts writers to bring attention to the comedy series South Side, interviewing show regulars and writers Chandra Russell and Sultan Salahuddin before its 2019 premiere.

As much as he put a stoplight on worthy talent, he wasn’t afraid to pull punches either, pointing out issues that needed addressing, like when he admonished Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2018 for overlooking qualified local actors in favor of out-of-towners.

He weighed in with his concerns about nonunion work in this 2019 recap of the Jeff Awards.

And in this 2018 piece, he called for greater accountability and diversity in the Jeff Awards.