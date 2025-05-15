1. Beyhive Party

Beyoncé is coming to town for three shows at Soldier Field. Don’t have a ticket? You can still hear her newest album and other hits at a variety of themed parties across the city, including a Club Cowboy Carter event at Never Have I Ever in Lincoln Park. Don’t forget to wear your best rodeo gear. May 16. eventbrite.com

2. May Festivities

Celebrate the return of warm weather at the annual Mayfest in Lincoln Park. This outdoor fest is a “celebration of the neighborhood’s spirit and talent,” where attendees can watch local musicians perform, enjoy a variety of food and drinks, and admire works by local and national artists at the Spring Fine Art Mart. May 16-18. chicagoevents.com

3. Crosstown Showdown

Both Cubs and Sox fans are in luck this weekend. The two Chicago teams are facing off at Wrigley Field for the first half of the Crosstown Classic. Deck out in your team’s colors and head to one, or all three, of the games. Snag your tickets now for the second matchup at Rate Field in July. May 16-18. mlb.tickets.com

4. Batter Up

Want to try your hand at a new outdoor sport? Navy Pier is hosting a Swing into Summer event where you can practice baseball, pickleball, wiffle ball, golf, and more. Coaches will be there to teach you the rules and help develop your skills. There’ll also be a mini-golf competition at the pier. May 17. navypier.org

5. Book Trade

In search of some fresh reads? Or just looking to clean out your bookshelf? Bring at least one used book in good condition to the Bucktown Book Swap at the neighborhood’s Chicago Public Library branch. You’ll then be able to take home any number of books. May 18. chipublib.bibliocommons.com