Some people brighten February’s winter drudgery with flowers, hearts, and chocolate, but the Windy City does it with horsepower. The 2026 Chicago Auto Show kicks off February 7 at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive, and runs (as always) through Presidents Day, giving families something fun to do indoors during a wintry holiday. Regular daily admission runs $15–$20.

Here are a few of the 2026 Auto Show happenings that have us revving our engines.

Fresh Wheels

As ever, part of the CAS fun is window shopping for thrilling but unaffordable luxury rides, then peering into the future with concept cars. Among the latter will be the Corvette CX, providing a not-for-sale glimpse into the forward-looking design of Vettes to come. Designed and fabricated by Chevrolet in Warren, Michigan, this über-sleek all-wheel-drive electric sports car has four motors, one powering each wheel, to collectively generate more than 2,000 horsepower. With a roofline less than 41 inches high, the CX makes it easy to feel like an avant-garde Bruce Wayne behind the driver’s seat.

Switching concept gears, CAS will also plug into the burgeoning popularity of overloading — basically, backcountry adventuring for car campers — by featuring the Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak. To boost off-road driving, this concept vehicle adds suspension lift: 2.75 inches higher than the standard Pacifica Limited AWD in front, 2.5 inches higher in the rear. Additional “van life” touches include fog lamps in the bumpers, splash guards behind the wheel arches, and an awning that extends from the car roof for when it’s time to camp. Offsetting its modest pale gray color (“arktos”) are the orange details — in stitching on the steering wheel, ribbing on the seats, and the seatbelts.

The Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept Photograph courtesy of Stellantis

New Exhibitions

Beyond the manufacturer displays, the show offers a number of interactive exhibits, many of them perennial. But making its debut this year is Chi-Town Alley, designed “to bring Chicagoland car culture front and center at the Auto Show,” says Jim OBrill, CAS senior director of marketing and strategy. Leaning heavily on local enthusiasts, this area offers a floor-show presence to four different car clubs: Chi-Town Exotic Car Group; Northern Mustang Corral; FullyDrivn for JDM vehicles (Japanese domestic market imports); and Orale Car Club for low-riders. The Alley will also showcase two cars featured in the upcoming movie Drifter, a passion project from writer-director-star Sung Kang, who plays Han Lue in the Fast & Furious franchise. (Kang himself will appear opening weekend, with co-star Rutledge Wood.)

But the real stars of the Alley, OBrill notes, are homegrown. CAS ran a contest for local owners to enter their cars into Showplace Circle, ultimately selecting a half-dozen finalists from more than 50 entries. (Five are local; the sixth hails from Bloomington.) Those cars will be on display for the show’s full 10 days. “We selected six very different vehicles to celebrate the different elements of car-scene culture,” OBrill says — including a 1974 BMW, a 1991 Chevy Camaro, and a 2024 custom Acura Integra. The owners “bring their cars to auto shows and cruise shows in the suburbs all the time. They’re beyond excited to be chosen for this centerpiece.” Attendees will vote for their favorite, and a Showplace Vehicle of the Year will be crowned on February 16, CAS’s final day.

Family First

Two other areas that were brand-new last year are returning: one dedicated to overlanding, the other to families. The latter is a tenfold expansion of what the show used to offer, when kid-friendly activities were confined to Presidents Day. “Now our Family Zone is active for the entire run of the show,” OBrill notes. It includes racing simulators, a track for kids to drive, and an electric school bus to climb into, plus collaborations with the Chicago Children’s Museum, the White Sox, and other orgs.

For parents, the Family Zone offers a look at new safety-minded innovations. It might not be as exciting as a Corvette Stingray concept, but Britax, a European-based company that innovates car seats and strollers, will unveil its newest tech: the Galaxy360, a slim rotating convertible car seat. The company’s U.S. entrance into the fast-growing rotating convertible category, the seat rotates a full 360 degrees with one hand, making life easier for harried caretakers. The seat also adapts from rear-facing for infants (5–50 pounds) to forward-facing for toddlers (30–65 pounds). “To my knowledge, this is the first time we’ve launched a new car seat at the show,” OBrill says. The Galaxy360 will be available for purchase in March.