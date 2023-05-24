Chicago Gospel Music Festival
June 3
Headliners: Karen Clark Sheard, Tye Tribbett
Where: Millennium Park
chicago.gov
Why you should go: Start your summer by engaging with Chicago’s rich history of Gospel music. Go on a journey through both traditional and contemporary gospel, as some of the most talented vocalists and choirs in the country turn in some powerful performances, all for free.
Chicago Blues Festival
June 8-11
Headliners: Los Lobos, Blind Boys of Alabama, John Primer, and more
Where: Millennium Park
chicago.gov
Why you should go: This free four-day event will focus on the past, present, and future of blues, including all of the genres it has inspired since its inception. The festival also features a new blues-inspired BBQ pop-up — Wally’s BBQ Pitt — for when your soul and stomach need a little reinvigorating.
Heatwave Music Festival
June 10-11
Headliners: Griz, Kx5, Gryffin, Slander, Tiësto
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
heatwavemusicfestival.com
Why you should go: After you’re done tearing up the festival grounds, it’s time to keep the night alive by stopping by one of Heatwave’s afterparties, located at five different venues.
Summer Smash
June 23-25
Headliners: Kid Cudi, Future, Playboi Carti
Where: Seatgeek Stadium
thesummersmash.com
Why you should go: If you’re a hip-hop head, Summer Smash is a can’t-miss experience that focuses on talented young performers. This year, Lyrical Lemonade promises a very special Chicago guest, which will make this summer just a bit hotter.
River North Live
June 24
Headliners: The Calling, Letdown., Jaclyn Heuser, EMO Night Brooklyn, Michigander, Wildermiss, Baysik, Old Shoe
Where: River Park at theMART
rivernorthlive.com
Why you should go: The only thing better than a music festival with great food and drink is a music festival at a scenic riverfront location. Luckily, this festival has all of the above.
Pride in the Park
June 23-24
Headliners: Zedd, Saweetie
Where: Grant Park
prideparkchi.com
Why you should go: Pride month may be coming to a close, but the real party hasn’t started until you’ve experienced LGBTQ+ icons like Saweetie and Zara Larsson in Grant Park. Make sure to partake in the many vendors and artists located around the festival grounds.
Re:SET
June 23-25
Headliners: Steve Lacy, boygenius, LCD Soundsystem
Where: Riis Park
chicago.resetconcertseries.com
Why you should go: The first edition of the traveling festival promises to be an “artist- and fan-friendly” event. Each headliner curated their supporting acts, and a single stage means no set conflicts.
Windy City Smokeout
July 13-16
Headliners: Zack Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band
Where: United Center
windycitysmokeout.com
Why you should go: There’s veteran talent, but you can also catch some Gen Z country stars, such as Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, and Lauren Watkins.
Volleywood
July 15-16
Headliners: Don Diablo, Sam Feldt, Dillon Francis, Crankdat
Where: North Avenue Beach
volleywoodchicago.com
Why you should go: The sand and sun. Plus, where else can you catch a volleyball tournament between sets?
Hyde Park Summer Fest
July 17-18
Headliners: Clipse, 2 Chainz, Lil Kim, Tobe Nwigwe
Where: Midway Plaisance Park
hydeparksummerfest.com
Why you should go: 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and Hyde Park Summer Fest is celebrating with a Chicago rap tribute featuring the likes of Vic Mensa, Twista, and Crucial Conflict.
Sad Summer Festival
July 21
Headliners: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
sadsummerfest.com
Why you should go: Meet your favorite pop punk or emo performer — literally. According to Sad Summer’s website, “several artists plan on hanging out with fans” prior to the opener.
Pitchfork Music Festival
July 21-23
Headliners: The Smile, Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Big Thief, Weyes Blood, King Krule, Bon Iver, Kelela, Koffee
Where: Union Park
pitchforkmusicfestival.com
Why you should go: Be there for Bon Iver’s return to Chicago. The three-time Grammy winner hasn’t performed in any part of Illinois since 2019.
Out of Space
July 27-30
Headliners: Dawes & Lucius, Lord Huron, Regina Spektor, Andrew Bird
Where: Canal Shores
outofspaceconcerts.com
Why you should go: If the star-studded skies, twinkling lamps, and lush green space weren’t enough to convince you that this is the quintessential summer experience, the unparalleled vibes will.
Lollapalooza
August 3-6
Headliners: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, Tomorrow X Together
Where: Grant Park
lollapalooza.com
Why you should go: 2023 brings some Lolla firsts, such as the first female Latin artist and first K-pop group to headline. There’s also an impressively deep pop and EDM contingent.
My House Music Festival
August 13-14
Headliners: Derrick Carter, Joeski, Armand Van Helden, Bad Boy Bill
Where: Harrison Park
myhousemusicfest.com
Why you should go: This lineup screams hometown pride. Seven artists from the top line are Chicagoans.
Ruido Fest
August 19-20
Headliners: Kali Uchis, Juanes
Where: Union Park
ruidofest.com
Why you should go: Kali Uchis alone might be worth the price of admission, but there’s a broad spectrum of Latin genres before she takes the stage. Hear a trap and a psychedelia show back to back.
North Coast Music Festival
September 1-3
Headliners: Marshmello, Alesso, Zed’s Dead, Flume
Where: SeatGeek Stadium
northcoastfestival.com
Why you should go: North Coast’s five stages and a compact night schedule make for tough choices. Labor Day weekend means plenty of after shows if you missed anyone, though.
ARC Music Festival
September 1-3
Headliners: Eric Prydz, John Summit, FISHER, Fatboy Slim
Where: Union Park
arcmusicfestival.com
Why you should go: The neon posters are not lying. Last year’s edition featured vibrant light setups and colorful stage elements.
Riot Fest
September 15-17
Headliners: Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, The Cure, Queens of the Stone Age
Where: Douglass Park
riotfest.org
Why you should go: This year’s last-gasp summer festival has headliners for all ages, but between 100 Gecs, Death Grips, Insane Clown Posse, and Corey Feldman, there are plenty of artists for your slightly weird friends of any generation.