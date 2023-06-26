Local architect Roscoe Harold Zook, best known for Park Ridge’s Pickwick Theater, created whimsical homes. He used details from Tudor Revival architecture like complex rooflines, intricate brickwork, timber framing, and diamond-shaped windows; incorporated chevron patterns, spider web motifs, and sometimes a false thatched “Zook roof” in many of his unique designs. These elements became trademarks, helping people identify the architect’s work. If you’re wondering why Zook had a thing for spiders, nephew Darl Coder Taylor explained in a 1980s Chicago Tribune interview that his uncle believed they were nature’s master builders. The architect lived and worked in Hinsdale, designing six commercial buildings and over 30 residences here along with his own home and studio. At the moment there are four Zook-designed residences up for sale, all located in Chicago’s western suburbs. (Architecture ran in the family as his son established his own practice out in California. Check out this midcentury modern that’s on the market.)

A 1925 Zook design owned by the same family for almost 60 years is currently listed at $1.1 million (it’s already contingent). Elmhurst is known for teardowns, so this historic property on a prime corner lot is vulnerable to developers who might not appreciate its architectural pedigree. The “Cotswold Cottage style” home comes with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms and many of the charming storybook details the architect was known for: a stone and brick exterior, curved and shingled roof, tall stone chimney, and exposed wood beams.

Another Zook-designed home hit the market in June with the selling price of $859,000. That’s a 37% increase since the 1929 property last sold in 2020, but it has been modernized with a new kitchen and bathrooms. Zook’s craftsmanship remains intact in the vaulted living room with wood beams. While there is plenty of curb appeal and privacy outside with the patio and perennial gardens. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is within walking distance to schools, Metra train, and downtown LaGrange.

One of the last homes designed by Zook before his death in 1949 is this official Hinsdale landmark, a split-level with limestone walls built for Edward Henderson in the Fullersburg section of town. With an asking price of almost $2 million, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has plenty of modern updates to fit today’s lifestyle. But you’ll notice Zook’s signature spider web in various places throughout the home like the masonry of the living room chimney, custom wood flooring, and the outdoor bluestone patio.

Located on a corner lot in Hinsdale, Zook designed this home for the Golumbeck family in 1938. It was reimagined by Michael Abraham Architecture in 2013. The renovation expanded the original footprint with a third floor addition. While the four-bedroom, five-bathroom house seems more new than old, you can’t miss Zook’s prow-shaped window and masterful stonework on the exterior. The inside has a wooden vaulted ceiling in the 30-ft-long living room, original chevron patterned doors, and a spider web carved in the stone fireplace.