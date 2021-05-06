What new forms of consuming cannabis are headed our way?

There has been a lot of innovation when it comes to dabbing — vaporizing cannabis concentrates. Last fall Puffco, the Apple of dab technology, launched its Peak Pro model (pictured above), a portable, sleek, and easy-to-use electronic rig. It has a Bluetooth-enabled app that tracks how much you’re consuming and uses temperature control to prevent overly hot dabs that cause throat irritation. Siri for your dabs, anyone?

Right now, most of the concentrates in Illinois dispensaries are made with solvents like butane, propane, or carbon dioxide. But Revolution Global and NuEra, two in-state cultivators, have introduced rosin options produced with natural solvents like water, heat, and air pressure. They taste better and are free of toxins. These aren’t widely available yet, but you should see them more once additional grow licenses are awarded this year.

Have a question for our budtender? E-mail budtender@chicagomag.com.