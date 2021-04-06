HICCUPS

The pro Michael Friedman, medical director for Chicago ENT and chairman of otolaryngology at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

The solution “Hiccups are caused when the diaphragm, the muscle that moves the lungs, is ‘short-circuited’ and discharges repeatedly. To reset it, you’ve got to change the breathing pattern, either by holding your breath or breathing into a paper bag. And if that doesn’t work? Try touching the back of your throat with a cotton swab.”

FRUIT FLIES

The pro Jerry Coyne, professor emeritus of ecology and evolution at the University of Chicago

The solution “Operation Kill the Flies is threefold: Take out the trash, check the fruit bowl for bad apples, and catch any pesky stragglers with a trap. To make one, toss a few pieces of mashed banana and a pinch of yeast into a Mason jar. Roll a piece of printer paper into a cone that fits snugly into the mouth of the jar — there should be no gaps along the rim. Set the trap on the counter and watch as the flies zoom in, have no idea how to get back out, and eventually meet their demise.”

HANGOVERS

The pro Stephanie Mansour, celebrity health and fitness coach

The solution “First, do a simple yoga forward fold by hinging at the waist and allowing your head and neck to dangle down. Hold for 60 seconds, then slowly roll up. This massages the liver and kidneys to help detox the alcohol. Next, make a simple protein smoothie to help stabilize your blood sugar levels, which can be thrown off from overdrinking. Use your favorite protein powder, almond milk or water, a handful of berries, plus two handfuls of spinach, which is full of B vitamins.”

Related: How to Get Rid of AnythingYou’ve used your year in isolation to finally tackle that soul-sucking project of organizing your closet. And your basement. And the garage. Now it’s time to donate, recycle, and sell.

ALLEY RATS

The pro Josie Cruz, deputy commissioner of Chicago’s Bureau of Rodent Control

The solution “Rats are in the alleyway because there is a food source, not because they like the neighborhood. To keep them away, make sure your garbage is properly contained inside the cart, close the lid all the way, and report any damaged carts to 311.”