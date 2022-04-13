Long before big suburban houses sported turrets and towers, homeowners looking to make a statement turned to the Tudor Revival style, with its gables, steeply pitched roofs, and substantial chimneys. Depending on the size of a residence, the effect ranged from sweet storybook cottage to stately Wayne Manor. While some humbler versions came off looking like hazards on miniature golf courses, in the right hands the blast from the past could make any burgher proud.

That’s the case with a 3,046-square-foot beauty in Schaumburg designed by Glencoe architect F. Clare Hinckley. On the market for $1.189 million, this fully restored 1939 abode at 593 Groen Court was once the centerpiece of a gentleman’s farm. In the 1960s, it was purchased by country crooner Bob Atcher, who performed on WLS’s National Barn Dance and served 16 years as Schaumburg’s mayor. Atcher and his wife, Margaret, lived in the house until 1989.

Thanks to Hinckley’s sharp sense of scale and attention to detail, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence looks straight out of All Creatures Great and Small. Brick, limestone, and tile make for a richly textured exterior, while inside, beamed ceilings, a bedroom window seat, and a writing alcove under the stairs generate a welcoming snugness. Although the kitchen is the heart of most homes, the living room really makes this place tick. At nearly 600 square feet, with a 26-foot ceiling, massive windows, a fireplace, and built-in bookshelves, this space is greater than many a contemporary great room.

The home’s picturesque appeal is matched by solid improvements. The woodwork has been refurbished, the kitchen and bathrooms updated, and a new furnace and air-conditioning systems installed in 2021. When it comes to outdoor space, the property sports a yard worthy of the Cotswolds, with a walled garden, mature trees, and an expansive patio with a gazebo. Bring on the gin and tonic.