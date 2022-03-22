When Jenner Tomaska, the former Next executive chef, ventured out to open his own restaurant with his wife, Katrina Bravo, smart diners knew it was worth booking immediately. The airy and arty restaurant is an extension of the bright and savvy couple and pushes the boundaries of what to expect from fine dining. Tomaska’s tasting menu is ever changing; sometimes it features dishes that play on the flavors of his childhood, like a pair of truffle-tinged onion and raclette pierogi, while other times, it’s a collaboration with a local artist, like a recent series with photographer Paul Octavious, in which the art leads the food. The $185 price tag may give you pause, but no matter — pop into the adjacent Bar Esmé for oysters and a cheese board, along with a bespoke cocktail from bar manager Tia Barrett. She brings her exceptional mixing skills straight from the Office: another Alinea Group alum branching out with something new.

2200 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park