As a teenager, Devanchey Bell commuted from his home in West Garfield Park to Gordon Tech High School (now DePaul College Prep) in Lake View. “I couldn’t believe these two worlds were just a few miles apart,” says Bell, now 27. “But I saw so many parallels in people from both places, and that intrigued me.”

Bell launched the good-vibes-focused streetwear brand Goodsinners in 2018 to combine his love of fashion with his desire to bring people together. “Ideas like ‘Give More Love’ and ‘Peace’ resonate with everyone,” says Bell, whose T-shirts with such slogans have been spotted on NBA stars Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. His new line looks to universal concerns about global warming and equality to forge bonds. T-shirts from $40, hoodies from $100. goodsinners.com