Compact balconies are a reality of high-rise living, but they can still feel like an oasis, says Tiffany Evans of Barker Evans Landscape Architecture in Lincoln Park. It’s all about efficiency — and aura. “Think of it as a place that can take you back to a favorite vacation spot, somewhere you felt relaxed and happy.”

She offers three tips to make the most of every inch of your limited outdoor space.

1. Pick products that multitask

“Make furniture the workhorse of your space by choosing pieces that have a lot of functionality,” says Evans. “Look for stools that have storage and can be used for seating or as tables.” Among her favorites: the Bells side table by Gloster ($1,040, Design Within Reach, Lincoln Park), which has a removable top that conceals an ice bucket.

An indoor-outdoor bar cart can be rolled out for morning coffee or evening cocktails. The aptly named Longday bar cart has shelves and a cutting board ($650, Blu Dot, Lincoln Park).

2. Showcase items that lend ambience

Evans loves the small footprint and big impact of Dedon’s Mbrace lounge chairs ($2,690, dedon.de), which have lush, oversize backs. “They’re super comfortable with or without cushions.”

Lanterns channel poolside resort vibes and can easily be tucked away when not in use. Evans recommends Smart and Green’s teardrop-shaped Vessel 2 indoor-outdoor lamps (from $160, ylighting.com). Bonus: They can be programmed using Bluetooth to illuminate in a variety of colors.

3. Don’t overlook any space

“Hanging planters and rail planters allow you to add lots of greenery without sacrificing space,” says Evans, who often sources Veradek’s Pure Planter series (from $38, veradek.com) for its minimalist design.

Look down, too. Weather-resistant Runnen wood decking ($30 a square foot, ikea.com) will give your outdoor flooring an instant upgrade: “Decking is easy to sweep and blow off, and it’s nicer to walk on in bare feet than a rug, which can get damp and mildewy.”