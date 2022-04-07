Photograph: Focal Point Hardware

Minimal Masterpiece

Decor Walther’s sleek chrome bath wiper works on glass and floors. $115. focalpointhardware.com

Photograph: Murchison-Hume

Floor Plan

Murchison-Hume’s floor cleaner concentrate is pet friendly and comes in fig and grapefruit scents. $13. murchison-hume.com

Photograph: The Laundress

Heaven Scent

You’ll get that clean-laundry smell every time you open a drawer fitted with these sophisticated Laundress liners. $21. The Container Store, 908 W. North Ave., Lincoln Park

Photograph: Pottery Barn

Dapper Dusting

Made in France, Andrée Jardin’s chic dustpan comes with a horsehair broom and two coordinating wall hooks. $100. potterybarn.com

Photograph: Alessi

Gold Standard

To celebrate its centennial, Alessi has updated its iconic Merdolino toilet brush in gold. $380. us.alessi.com

Photograph: Jayson Home

Clean Sweep

Reach every nook and cranny with this dust brush made of beechwood and pig-hair bristles. $42. Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park

Photograph: Kartell

Storage With a Smile

Kartell’s two-tier Componibili storage unit has been updated with a cheery nod to the modern emoticon. $190. store.moma.org