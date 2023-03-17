Coach has been hitched to the Mag Mile since it opened a flagship store there in 2001. It closed earlier this year, but the handcrafted leather goods brand just opened a new post two blocks north — and a bolder side is shining through. Covetable bags, including the recent Tabby collection, coexist with retro-inspired track jackets and rugby shirts. A new section lets you personalize your bag with embellishments. And lest you forget where you are, Chicago gets a nod in the form of an art installation with vintage baseball gloves. 444 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile