“I discovered Orlandi Statuary while looking for a capital, which is the top of a column, for a show. I was so impressed that they could cast anything to my heart’s desire in fiberglass so it can be lightweight for the stage. And I appreciate that they’re family owned and have been around forever. I’m always blown away by the scale and the scope. Once I was looking for a winged angel statue, and I just didn’t expect to have so many beautiful options. It’s almost shocking just how many they have: angels and cupids and cherubs. They also have planters and benches — so much gorgeous stone. I’ve been thinking about getting a birdbath from there to put in our garden at home.” 1801 N. Central Park Ave., Logan Square