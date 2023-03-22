PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place.

Photograph: Adam Vago/Field Museum

1 Royal Treatment

See more than 700 artifacts associated with the earliest rulers of prehistoric Balkan societies in the Field Museum’s new exhibition First Kings of Europe, featuring pieces from 26 museums across 11 countries. Through Jan. 28. fieldmuseum.org

Photograph: Will Ravor

2 Wolves at the Door

Local five-piece Manwolves have pulled influences from hip-hop, jazz, and art rock across the decade or so since coming together as Evanston high schoolers. Hear the latest iteration of their sound as they play a record-release show at Sleeping Village. Apr. 1. sleeping-village.com

3 Falls, Trees

Outgoing Goodman artistic director Robert Falls completes the cycle of Chekhov’s four major plays with his staging of the melancholy The Cherry Orchard. Apr. 1–30. goodmantheatre.org

Photograph: Collection of Roxane Gay and Debbie Millman

4 Fresh Maker

In Gio Swaby: Fresh Up, get up close with Swaby’s large-scale portraits of Black women, rendered in hand-embroidered fabric. The Art Institute’s exhibition is the Bahamian artist’s first solo museum show. Apr. 8–July 3. artic.edu

5 Screen Gems

The 39th edition of the Chicago Latino Film Festival marks a full return to in-person screenings, with nearly 100 features and short films on the docket. Apr. 13–23. chicagolatinofilmfestival.org

6 For the Record

Street photographer Patric McCoy documented Black gay life in 1980s Chicago, and his peers were eager to pose for his camera. Wrightwood 659’s exhibition Patric McCoy: Take My Picture features 50 portraits of a generation in the shadow of the AIDS crisis. Apr. 14–July 15. wrightwood659.org

Photograph: Matthew Murphy

7 Rhythm Is a Dancer

Local tap company M.A.D.D. Rhythms makes its Auditorium Theatre debut on a shared bill with two other particularly percussive troupes: Chicago’s Trinity Irish Dance and New York’s Dorrance Dance. Apr. 22. auditoriumtheatre.org

8 Rock Royalty

One of the rare breed of musicians to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of both Crosby, Stills & Nash and the Hollies, Graham Nash comes to the Old Town School of Folk Music for a week of intimate performances. Apr. 25–30. oldtownschool.org

9 Comedy Comer

Miami-bred standup comic Marcello Hernandez has made an impression this year as a freshman cast member on Saturday Night Live, where he’s currently the show’s only Latino performer. Catch him headlining three nights at Zanies in Old Town. Apr. 27–29. chicago.zanies.com

Photograph: M. Reid Photography

10 Design of a Decade

Few contemporary dance companies are as quick to establish a toehold as the aptly named Visceral Dance Chicago. Already a powerhouse, the troupe celebrates its first decade with a repertory program at the Harris Theater. Apr. 28. harristheaterchicago.org