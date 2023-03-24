Bergen Anderson moved to Chicago in 2002 to pursue acting. But it was her sewing hobby that ended up in the spotlight. In November, she opened a boutique, Lilla Barn, to sell her line of colorful apparel for babies, kids, and moms. Inspired by the bright aesthetic of Nordic labels, she takes an unfussy approach. “I like to wear clothes that feel like pajamas,” she says.

Her shop brims with soft, easygoing pieces. Think drop-crotch play pants, perfectly stretchy leggings, and duster dresses. Anderson does all her own patternmaking and sewing onsite and rotates new collections in twice a year. To minimize waste, leftover fabric scraps are used to create accessories and gifts. Anderson also stocks candles and ceramics from women-owned businesses. Though the merchandise is eclectic, it all meets her simple criteria: Every object must feel “joyful and thoughtful.” 5535 N. Clark St., Andersonville

Photography: Lilla Barn

$40

Weird & Wonderful tee

$40

Green Colorblock dolman top

$35

Art leggings

$20

Hearty bandana

$22

Tell Me a Story zippered pouch