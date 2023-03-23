A city street. A bus stop. Evening.

ESTRAGON:I’ve forgotten why we’re here.

VLADIMIR:We’re waiting.

ESTRAGON:For whom?

VLADIMIR:The bus.

ESTRAGON:You’re sure it will come?

VLADIMIR:It always comes.

ESTRAGON:When?

VLADIMIR(pointing at sign):Owl service, every half hour.

ESTRAGON:How long have we been here, Didi?

VLADIMIR:An hour, Gogo.

Enter BOY right.

VLADIMIR:Are you from the CTA?

BOY:No, sir.

VLADIMIR:Do you have Bus Tracker?

BOY:Yes, sir.

VLADIMIR:How long, then?

BOY(reading from phone):“No service scheduled.”

Exit BOY left.

ESTRAGON:The bus may not be coming tonight.

VLADIMIR:Then we’ll have to come back tomorrow.

ESTRAGON:It will be here tomorrow?

VLADIMIR:Surely. Every half hour.

ESTRAGON:Shall we call an Uber, then?

VLADIMIR:Yes, let’s call an Uber.