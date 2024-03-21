Photograph: Preston Meneses

1 Sasha Fierce

Last year, Hawaii native Sasha Colby became the first openly trans competitor to win RuPaul’s Drag Race. The fan favorite brings her Stripped Tour to Thalia Hall. Apr. 6. Last year, Hawaii native Sasha Colby became the first openly trans competitor to win RuPaul’s Drag Race. The fan favorite brings her Stripped Tour to Thalia Hall. Apr. 6. thaliahallchicago.com

Photograph: Hyde Park Art Center

2 Paige Turner

Comprising textiles, drawings, ceramics, and other media, the Hyde Park Art Center exhibition The United Colors of Robert Earl Paige surveys six decades of the Woodlawn native’s artworks reflecting on Black life. Apr. 6–Oct. 27. hydeparkart.org

Photograph: The Other Art Fair

3 Art Alternative

If this month’s Expo Chicago is too rich for your blood, give The Other Art Fair a shot. Aiming for a more accessible vibe, this show at Ravenswood’s Artifact Events features nearly 150 artists exhibiting works you can take home for as little as $100. Apr. 11–14. theotherartfair.com

4 Wash What Happens

Northlight Theatre looks to clean up with Brooklyn Laundry, a new rom-com by the Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (Moonstruck, Doubt). Apr. 11–May 12. northlight.org

5 Odes to Enjoy

The Magnetic Fields, a.k.a. erudite songwriter Stephin Merritt, play four nights at Thalia Hall to mark the 25th anniversary of the landmark triple album 69 Love Songs. Apr. 17–20. thaliahallchicago.com

Photograph: Emilio Madrid

6 Along for the Ride

Comedian Mike Birbiglia straddles the worlds of standup and theater, taking his last two solo shows to extended runs on Broadway. The title of his latest, Please Stop the Ride, suggests a new set of twists and turns. Apr. 26–27. thechicagotheatre.com

7 House of Heroes

Fans can meet comics artists, sci-fi actors, and other nerd-culture notables as C2E2 enters its 15th year at McCormick Place. Apr. 26–28. c2e2.com

Photograph: Michelle Reid Photography

8 Dance Debuts

The flourishing South Chicago Dance Theatre closes out its seventh season with a program of six world-premiere pieces by choreographers Tsai Hsi Hung, Joshua Blake Carter, SCDT executive artistic director Kia Smith, and others. Apr. 27. auditoriumtheatre.org

Photograph: Lauren Desberg

9 Triple Play

Pencil in Time for Three, as the Grammy-winning contemporary classical trio takes the stage at Evanston’s Nichols Concert Hall. Apr. 27. musicinst.org

10 Immortal Combat

Dueling divas tussle over the ultimate antiaging potion in Death Becomes Her, a musical comedy based on the cult-fave 1992 film. Apr. 30–June 2. broadwayinchicago.com