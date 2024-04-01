Four years ago, Bethany Barbouti found a way to put her master’s in sustainable food systems to use by opening the Eco Flamingo, calling it the city’s first “zero-waste” general store. No plastic bags here: Shoppers bring in their own containers to help themselves to bulk-bin items ranging from coffee and spices to laundry detergents and shampoos. Elsewhere in the sunny shop, you’ll find unique kitchen goods like reusable food pouches and bamboo-and-sisal dish scrubbers and organic bath and body products like limoncello soap and lavender Earl Grey Lip Butter. The latest twist: At the new Sustainability Center two doors north, the store hosts the Eco Farm Stand on Sundays and workshops covering the likes of waste reduction, bike repair, and mending. 4750 N. Rockwell St., Lincoln Square