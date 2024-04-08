Why simply sod your backyard when you can transform it into a bona fide social space? Sean Kelley, owner of landscape decorator Reveal Design in East Garfield Park, made the barren area behind an Elmhurst home into a fully equipped outdoor dining room, bar, and kitchen — right down to the atmospheric lighting. “It’s made for gathering and relaxing,” he says. Here are some key takeaways.

1 2 3 4 5 Photograph: Christopher Bradley Photography

1. Do some sun control

The steel and cedar ceiling provides shade, making the space usable at all hours. And thanks to heaters that were installed, it can be enjoyed comfortably most of the year.

2. invite conversation

The barstools face the prep area for a communal feel, much like in an open-plan kitchen.

3. COUNTER WITH COUNTERS

Concrete countertops create visual balance. Make them a generous width so that the stainless steel appliances don’t dominate.

4. use tile for texture

Vary your flooring to define different areas. Here, the dining space uses porcelain, but the tile switches to clay near the bar and kitchen to mimic a hallway runner.

5. empLOY nature as art

Low-lit tree branches create a room-like setting by framing the space. They are arranged like a sculpture to give the eye a resting place and to play with scale.

Photograph: Christopher Bradley Photography

add a cozy nook

An adjacent lounge area has comfy seating and a fire pit framed by a table, perfect for resting drinks and bites.