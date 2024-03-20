After 15 years on Clark Street, Frankie’s on the Park is tugging the hearts of high schoolers to new digs on Webster. The more intimate space has more to offer, including a lounge and a VIP fitting room for special occasions. That’ll come in handy this prom season, when girls can make a date with a dress specialist who will curate an assortment of frocks, plus make tailoring suggestions. “Prom these days is more than the dance,” says owner Lisa Burik. “It’s about the whole weekend, from the night-before hangout to the after-party.” Even as the sequined curtain closes on prom, Frankie’s aims to satisfy the fashion obsessed. “Our clothes are on trend and mom approved,” says Burik, pointing to not overly revealing staples like sweats, jeans, and sweaters. Of course, no teen store is complete without a trove of drink tumblers. And Frankie’s has them in spades. 1210 W. Webster Ave.

Photography: Frankie’s on the Park

KatieJNYC girls’ Roxanne sequined dress, $160

Tai CZ heart studs, $58

Callista Sparkle purse, $78

Beauty Creations peach and cherry lip oils, $12 each

Cucumber hot-and-cold eye pads, $15