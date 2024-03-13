Charles H. Thorne, an heir to the Montgomery Ward fortune, took his family’s company public in 1919, seven years after building a 12,000-square-foot residence on the corner of Maple and Pine Streets in Winnetka. This storied home, now on the market for $4.4 million, recently underwent a renovation down to the studs, but it remains steeped in history.

Thorne’s father, George, and Aaron Montgomery Ward, his uncle by marriage, cofounded the former retail giant. After they retired, Thorne became its president, and lived in a home fit for a royal executive. He hired prominent Chicago architect Benjamin Marshall, who also designed the nearby house that was the setting for Home Alone, as well as the Drake and Blackstone Hotels.

Despite occupying the seven-bedroom home for only four years, Thorne had all the era’s bells and whistles, including a wood-paneled vestibule and intricate woodwork worthy of an English manor. The current owners purchased the house in 2014. They rebuilt the exterior, repairing and replacing brickwork and limestone, and installed windows with transoms. The home blends original features, like the staircase, with modern ones: heated hardwood floors, a kitchen with a center island breakfast bar, and a butler’s pantry with an antique mirrored backsplash.

The size of the four-floor home becomes evident after taking in the six fireplaces, two staircases, two laundry rooms, three outdoor terraces, and window-filled conservatory. Upper-level outdoor spaces offer treetop views, including a 100-year-old magnolia. Contemporary amenities such as a heated driveway, smart home technology, and a Sonos sound system would have left Thorne in awe.