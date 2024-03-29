Photograph: Tom Fowler

Two Mile Coffee Bar

“It was started by an architect friend of mine, and it’s a nicely designed space. I always order a cortado. I’m a bit of a coffee snob, and this place does it right.” 1766 W. 95th St.; 9907 S. Walden Pkwy.

Beverly Phono Mart

“This record shop opened a few years ago and has an awesome vibe. It’s run by a husband-and-wife team who have great taste in music. I’m into jazz and rare blues and some eclectic things, and they’ll special-order records for me.” 1808 W. 103rd St.

Beverly Records

“It’s where you go for something vintage. This shop holds a special place in my heart because they connected me with someone who sold me an entire personal collection of Chicago jazz on vinyl.” 11612 S. Western Ave.

Top Notch Beefburgers

“So many restaurants now feel like concepts. This is an old-school diner that never changes. It’s a step back in time. I love to treat myself to a burger once in a while.” 2116 W. 95th St.