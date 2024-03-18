Nathan Yong for Sancal oak Faces table, $1,352, store.moma.org
Marcel Wanders chromed steel with aluminum wood transfer Urbanhike table, $2,316, Haute Living, 213 W. Institute Pl.
Moss & Lam hand-finished plaster and cement Walking Bear table, about $6,000, Studio B, 416-363-2996
Cassina walnut Réaction Poétique Hi Cross table, $1,880, hivemodern.com
Moooi lacquered wood Chess table, $1,444, Lightology, 215 W. Chicago Ave.
Kartell plastic Componibili Smile Wink table and storage unit, $210, Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave.