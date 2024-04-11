Any shop that offers a free beer when you buy a pretzel rod gets an A-plus in my book. Granted, at $3, it’s the most expensive pretzel rod you’ll ever buy. But, the beer.

This quirky little lure is one of many reasons to drive an hour southwest to the town of Morris and shop at True North (539 Bedford Rd.). It’s surprising that a place with such a big personality remains a secret to many Chicagoans. With 125 vendors from across the Midwest selling everything from artisan soaps and margarita mixes to vintage clothing and disco records, it scores major kid-in-candy-store points. Make that candy factory; the spot is 10,000 square feet and merchandise changes every hour.

Shopping is not the only thing to do here. On my last visit, I navigated maze-like aisle after aisle before succumbing to mere playtime. I whooshed down an indoor slide and landed in a “clothing garage,” then hopped on a swing suspended from the rafters. I played Pac-Man in the arcade and watched a monster movie in a mini theater. When was the last time Nordstrom Rack gave you those kinds of jollies?

True North’s outdoor market season is coming. It will be held in the parking lot every third Friday of the month from May through October. That means I’ll be back soon. And hankering for a pretzel.