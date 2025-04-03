Cotton poplin tucked shirt and tie-front skirt
Photography: (Tibi) Getty Images; (all others) courtesy of the vendors

Tide Up

Cotton poplin tucked shirt, $445, and tie-front skirt, $545. tibi.com

 

Globe-Trotter x A Bathing Ape Centenary carry-on suitcase

Vacation Ready

Globe-Trotter x A Bathing Ape Centenary carry-on suitcase, $3,095. us.globe-trotter.com

 

Ingrid resin and metal table lamp

Blue Light

Ingrid resin and metal table lamp, $350. Williams Sonoma, 1550 N. Fremont St.

 

Ayla 14-karat gold-plated sterling silver signet ring with turquoise and white sapphires

Signet Statement

Ayla 14-karat gold-plated sterling silver signet ring with turquoise and white sapphires, $225. preetisandhu.com

 

Vietri Drop mouth-blown wineglass

Drink to This

Vietri Drop mouth-blown wineglass, $79. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.

 

Wilson x New Era Unmissable collector’s edition composite leather basketball

Hoop Therapy

Wilson x New Era Unmissable collector’s edition composite leather basketball, $100. wilson.com