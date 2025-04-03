Tide Up
Cotton poplin tucked shirt, $445, and tie-front skirt, $545. tibi.com
Vacation Ready
Globe-Trotter x A Bathing Ape Centenary carry-on suitcase, $3,095. us.globe-trotter.com
Blue Light
Ingrid resin and metal table lamp, $350. Williams Sonoma, 1550 N. Fremont St.
Signet Statement
Ayla 14-karat gold-plated sterling silver signet ring with turquoise and white sapphires, $225. preetisandhu.com
Drink to This
Vietri Drop mouth-blown wineglass, $79. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.
Hoop Therapy
Wilson x New Era Unmissable collector’s edition composite leather basketball, $100. wilson.com