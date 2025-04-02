Golf apparel hasn’t evolved much (no shade to the typical polo). So Erica Malbon and her husband, Stephen, took the matter into their own 9-iron-wielding hands. They launched Malbon Golf out of L.A. in 2017 to reimagine the game’s accoutrements and just opened a location in the West Loop. “We want to inspire young people to play golf,” says Erica. Expect hoodies and pull-on shorts that are performance driven but streetwear inspired. Collaborations, like ones with Jimmy Choo and Willie Nelson, sell out in days. If you’re lucky enough to score a limited-edition piece, such as a crystal-embellished zip pouch ($895), the store even provides an opportunity to show it off: “We’re putting our own outings together,” says Erica. 833 W. Randolph St.