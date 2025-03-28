Adkesson Photograph: Brookfield Zoo

The Forge: Lemont Quarries

“My wife and I love to go to this huge outdoor adventure park along the I&M Canal with our three kids. The climbing area is especially great, because it’s got something for every skill and bravery level. The outdoor concerts are a bonus.” 227 Heritage Quarries Dr.

Three Stories Books

“Our local children’s bookstore is a gem. My kids always find something from the impressive selection. And they love the art activities after school and on weekends, themed to holidays or a character.” 310 Canal St.

Sagawau Canyon Nature Preserve

“It has terrain that’s unique for the Midwest, with some nice hills. We hike and visit the great nature center. It’s on our bucket list to try cross-country skiing there.” 12545 111th St.

3 Corners Grill & Tap

“It’s a cute, locally owned spot. We go for the smash burgers and Tater Tots. There’s an outdoor patio we like in the summer.” 12371 Derby Rd.