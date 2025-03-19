He doesn’t mean to brag, but Yazan Koudsi knew Bali was cool before you did. Working as a flight attendant for Emirates a decade ago, the Syrian native began posting videos of the island’s nature and nightlife to Instagram. “Some of them went viral,” says Koudsi, 35. “Then I really became travel obsessed.” Koudsi, who lives in Lake View, has since turned in his wings and works full-time creating videos of his adventures around town and in Puerto Rico, where he just bought a condo, and elsewhere in the world. When not creating content (he now has 2.2 million followers), he stays fits with a combo of yoga, hiking, and dancing with his friends: “Whenever I need a boost, I call them. It solves everything.”

Photography: (coconut) Everyday better to do everything you love/Getty Images; (pineapple) bergamont/Getty; (mint) Marat Musabirov/Getty

Hydration enrichment

“Drinking plain water is not enough for me to feel hydrated. I need electrolytes. So I put salt and lemon in my water. When I drink it, my brain is happy, I have more energy, and my skin is better. I also like mixing coconut water, cucumber, lemon juice, mint, and pineapple.”

Park goals

“I’m trying to hike as many national parks as I can. I did 18 miles at Zion National Park in Utah. The Angels Landing Trail is insane. For the last mile you’re on an edge with both sides open, walking on chains. I used to be afraid of heights and decided to face that fear.”

Heating up

“I got really into hot yoga at CorePower. When I have energy, I do sculpt. When I want to relax, I do hot fusion. But any yoga relaxes me. I’ll even do it when hiking: I put my phone on a tripod and do standing yoga in the middle of nature. It reminds me to be present.”

Let’s dance

“At the gym, I love Zumba. And when I go out, it’s to clubs. I like the big DJs, like Marshmello. I’m a night owl and a very happy person. Dancing fits with all that.”

Rest assured

“I tried to be a morning person. I couldn’t do it. I need eight hours of sleep, no more and no less. If I get to bed at 3 a.m., I wake up at 11 a.m. I have these nighttime rituals, like using an eye massager from Renpho. It has heat and massages my eyes and head. It’s the best relaxation. There’s even the option to have bird sounds.”