Silver Moon
1802 W. Berteau Ave., North Center
An intimate studio for those who want to wed like a vintage Hollywood starlet
Belle Atelier
1755 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown
A refreshing hidden gem that ushers in the latest edgy high-end designers
|Owner Liz Meyer has run the shop for 22 years while styling wardrobes for celebs like Paul McCartney and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.
|Missy Elliott’s tour wardrobe can be credited to shop owner and designer Giselle Ghofrani, who also styles the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan.
|Tailoring a niche
|Vintage gowns span from the late 1800s to the late 1990s. “Everyone still loves an ’80s bubble cut,” Meyer says. She also has her own dresses with a modern take on ’30s glamour (think dramatic bodices with crinoline skirts).
|Some 200 styles include numerous Vivienne Westwood gowns (“She has the most beautiful draping,” says Ghofrani). Also behold daring looks by local up-and-comers, such as Sarah Varca, who uses textiles like Japanese taffeta.
|Appointment minded
|Brides have the place to themselves for 90-minute try-ons. Sip Champagne and peer into the open-kitchen-style sewing room, where a designer needles dresses to your desires.
|In the sweeping raw-concrete space, brides receive the plush-robe-and-hot-tea treatment. Private dressing rooms have stylists who are masters in the art of pin tucking.
|Secret service
|The in-house designers can turn family heirlooms into something new. It could be fashioning hair combs from jewelry or making Mom’s wedding gown your own by creating a plunging neckline.
|Complete your wedding weekend look by working with Kate Loscalzo of Something White Styling, who has her own assortment of cocktail attire for rent onsite.
|Say “I do” to …
|…a one-of-a-kind 1950s Lanvin pin tuck rhinestone gown.
|…a birdcage-style veil with champagne pearls from Toni Federici.
Photography: (Silver Moon, hair piece) Silver Moon; (Silver Moon gown) Vavoom Studios; (Belle Atelier) Jamie Kelter Davis Photography; (Varca gown) Danielle Simone; (veil) Toni Federici