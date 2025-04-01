Silver Moon

1802 W. Berteau Ave., North Center

An intimate studio for those who want to wed like a vintage Hollywood starlet

Belle Atelier

1755 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown

A refreshing hidden gem that ushers in the latest edgy high-end designers
Boss mode
Owner Liz Meyer has run the shop for 22 years while styling wardrobes for celebs like Paul McCartney and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. Missy Elliott’s tour wardrobe can be credited to shop owner and designer Giselle Ghofrani, who also styles the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan.
Tailoring a niche
Vintage gowns span from the late 1800s to the late 1990s. “Everyone still loves an ’80s bubble cut,” Meyer says. She also has her own dresses with a modern take on ’30s glamour (think dramatic bodices with crinoline skirts). Some 200 styles include numerous Vivienne Westwood gowns (“She has the most beautiful draping,” says Ghofrani). Also behold daring looks by local up-and-comers, such as Sarah Varca, who uses textiles like Japanese taffeta.
Appointment minded
Brides have the place to themselves for 90-minute try-ons. Sip Champagne and peer into the open-kitchen-style sewing room, where a designer needles dresses to your desires. In the sweeping raw-concrete space, brides receive the plush-robe-and-hot-tea treatment. Private dressing rooms have stylists who are masters in the art of pin tucking.
Secret service
The in-house designers can turn family heirlooms into something new. It could be fashioning hair combs from jewelry or making Mom’s wedding gown your own by creating a plunging neckline. Complete your wedding weekend look by working with Kate Loscalzo of Something White Styling, who has her own assortment of cocktail attire for rent onsite.
Say “I do” to …
…a one-of-a-kind 1950s Lanvin pin tuck rhinestone gown. …a birdcage-style veil with champagne pearls from Toni Federici.

Photography: (Silver Moon, hair piece) Silver Moon; (Silver Moon gown) Vavoom Studios; (Belle Atelier) Jamie Kelter Davis Photography; (Varca gown) Danielle Simone; (veil) Toni Federici