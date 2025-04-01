Boss mode

Owner Liz Meyer has run the shop for 22 years while styling wardrobes for celebs like Paul McCartney and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. Missy Elliott’s tour wardrobe can be credited to shop owner and designer Giselle Ghofrani, who also styles the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan.

Tailoring a niche

Vintage gowns span from the late 1800s to the late 1990s. “Everyone still loves an ’80s bubble cut,” Meyer says. She also has her own dresses with a modern take on ’30s glamour (think dramatic bodices with crinoline skirts). Some 200 styles include numerous Vivienne Westwood gowns (“She has the most beautiful draping,” says Ghofrani). Also behold daring looks by local up-and-comers, such as Sarah Varca, who uses textiles like Japanese taffeta.

Appointment minded

Brides have the place to themselves for 90-minute try-ons. Sip Champagne and peer into the open-kitchen-style sewing room, where a designer needles dresses to your desires. In the sweeping raw-concrete space, brides receive the plush-robe-and-hot-tea treatment. Private dressing rooms have stylists who are masters in the art of pin tucking.

Secret service

The in-house designers can turn family heirlooms into something new. It could be fashioning hair combs from jewelry or making Mom’s wedding gown your own by creating a plunging neckline. Complete your wedding weekend look by working with Kate Loscalzo of Something White Styling, who has her own assortment of cocktail attire for rent onsite.

Say “I do” to …