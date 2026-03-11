When he wasn’t whipping up handsome homes for his fellow Evanstonians, architect Robert Seeley DeGolyer made sure Chicagoans of taste kicked back in style. Throughout the 1910s and 1920s, he designed a number of luxury buildings up and down the city, from the Powhatan in Hyde Park to the Marlborough at 2600 North Lakeview Avenue in Lincoln Park, where a large three-bedroom unit is for sale, priced at $2 million.

After studying architecture at MIT and working in California for a few years, DeGolyer returned home to Chicago, where he joined the office of Benjamin Marshall. There he was involved in such projects as the Blackstone Hotel, before launching his own firm in 1915. Although he led the team that designed the Lathrop Homes for FDR’s Public Works Administration, swank digs were his bread and butter. These include the Ambassador East Hotel and the palazzo-inspired Campbell Apartments, at 200 East Pearson Street, where Ludwig Mies van der Rohe lived for almost 30 years.

Fashioned in a variety of styles, from Tudor to art deco, DeGolyer’s apartments were outfitted with the amenities of the day, such as linen rooms and silver vaults. But what really made them special was spaciousness and detail. Situated on the top floor of the Marlborough, unit 9B occupies more than 3,500 square feet, including a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, a study, and an eat-in kitchen with a separate pantry. Contemporary floating shelves line a hallway, a bonus space is equipped with a full bath and wet bar, and charming Juliet balconies overlook Lincoln Park and the lake. This being 2026, the condo also has in-unit laundry, an onsite fitness room, and deeded parking across the street. That beats a silver vault any day.