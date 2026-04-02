Qaiyum Photograph: Ulysses Ortega

Montrose Saloon

“A chill place that just feels magical. It’s a great spot to catch live music all year, but meeting friends here on the patio in summer is a reminder how lucky we are to live in this city.” 2933 W. Montrose Ave.

Bloom Yoga Studio

“I recently started taking classes here two or three times a week, and it’s been a lifesaver. Focusing on moving my body properly and stretching has led to the best pain-free few months I’ve had in a long time.” 4663 N. Rockwell St.

Zaab E Lee

“There’s a lot of Thai food in the area, but this one stands out. Paper lanterns and umbrellas make it super charming, and you see items not on other menus. I love the pad prik king moo krob, a spicy pork belly dish.” 3021 W. Lawrence Ave.

Rockwell Bottle Shop & Coffee

“I love sake, and I can find 10 to 15 different bottles of great sake at this upscale bodega. They do free tastings on Sundays.” 4634 N. Rockwell St.