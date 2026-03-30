1 From Arthouse to Grindhouse

L.A.’s genre-loving Beyond Fest launches Beyond Chicago: four days of films and guests like Bob Odenkirk and ’70s action queen Meiko Kaji. Apr. 2–5. musicboxtheatre.com

Photograph: Sarah Becan

2 Sip ’N’ Sign

Local artist Sarah Becan dives into the sauce with Let’s Make Cocktails!, an illustrated recipe book. Celebrate the launch at Billy Sunday and Challengers Comics. April 7 and 11. sarahbecan.com/on-tour

Photograph: Virginia Harold

3 The Gilded Stage

Originally an opulent 1880s home, the Driehaus Museum welcomes its first artist-in-residence, Brendan Fernandes, and his installations of sculpture, sound, and dance. Apr. 9–Nov. 14. driehausmuseum.org

Photograph: Todd Rosenberg

4 On Tap

Giordano Dance Chicago’s new showcase includes three athletic world premieres, including one from Emmy-winning choreographer Al Blackstone. Apr. 10–11. harristheaterchicago.org

5 Mother’s Nature

Chay Yew, former artistic director at Victory Gardens, makes his Court Theatre directorial debut with Out Here, a new musical about a mom struggling with fulfillment. Apr. 10–May 10. courttheatre.org

6 Brain Teasers

Big thinker Michael Pollan discusses his new book, A World Appears, exploring consciousness in everything from plants to AI. Apr. 15. chicagohumanities.org

Photograph: Miles Kalchik

7 Year of the Rats

Our beloved Ratboys keep ascending: Before heading to Europe, the band wraps the domestic leg of its Singin’ to an Empty Chair tour at the Vic. Apr. 18. ratboysband.com

Photograph: Robyn Von Swank

8 Bend It Like Beard

Best known as Ted Lasso’s assistant coach, Emmy winner Brendan Hunt returns home with The Movement You Need, a solo show about growing up in Chicago. Apr. 19–May 10. steppenwolf.org/movement

Photograph: Roberto Cifarelli/ECM Records

9 Mindful Maestro

Not slowing down at 70, jazz legend Fred Hersch brings his inventive piano jazz to Evanston. Apr. 20. evanstonspace.com

10 Troop Dreams

The lineup for Doc10, Chicago’s nonfiction film festival, ranges from the Girl Scout–centric Cookie Queens to The Last Republican, about Illinois’s own Adam Kinzinger. Apr. 24–May 3. doc10.org