Moira Quinn draws first and weaves later. Every rug she makes begins as a sketch before she translates it into fiber art using techniques she’s spent 15 years refining. Trained in embroidery and material studies at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Quinn gravitated toward weaving because it could carry imagery as directly as drawing. Her tufted rugs look like softened illustrations: Bauhaus geometry meets the narrative traditions of Moroccan and Eastern European textiles, all filtered through what Quinn calls “brain junk” (pop culture fragments, silhouettes in windows, images glimpsed on a passing bus). “I’m making work to entertain myself and the viewer,” she says. Operating out of her McKinley Park home studio, Quinn now focuses on one-of-a-kind, slow-made pieces that are made to be read as much as walked on. moiraquinn.com