Photography: Courtesy of vendors

Speakeasy Sparkle

Viski crystal Milo cocktail coupe, $35 for a set of two. wayfair.com

Bead Dazzled

Ileana Makri multigemstone Globetrotter beaded necklace, $2,640. saksfifthavenue.com

Fringe Benefits

Far left: Chanel viscose knit and cotton top, $4,550, knit skirt, $9,100, and resin, strass, and metal necklace, $4,350. 65 E. Oak St. Near left: Bottega Veneta fiber and leather skirt, price not yet set. 41 E. Oak St.

Pattern Play

Top: Feather Fan wallpaper, $181 for a 33-foot roll. cole-and-son.com. Bottom: 1920s Art Deco Champagne Fountain cotton fabric by Hannah Shields, $20 a yard. spoonflower.com.

Drop Drama

BaubleBar gold-tone brass and glass Elektra earrings, $48. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.

Well Heeled

Manolo Blahnik Tarazona Mary Jane pumps, $825. neimanmarcus.com