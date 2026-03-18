Lindsey Stinnett had long considered opening a handmade-focused shop, but it wasn’t until she moved here from Knoxville, Tennessee, that it felt viable. “Chicagoans just really appreciate people’s crafts,” she says. A former high school teacher and lifelong maker of quilts and screen prints, Stinnett opened SOW in November to showcase an eye-catching selection of hand-thrown pottery, leather-bound journals, textiles, and more from some 28 local artisans. The store’s name is an acronym for “Stacker of Wheat,” a line from the Carl Sandburg poem “Chicago” and Stinnett’s nod to the city’s working-class roots. On Saturdays, she puts her classroom instincts into practice, hosting free workshops (watercolor cards, painted pottery) that reintroduce the quiet joy of working with one’s hands. It’s make-and-take at its coziest. 707 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park

Photography: Courtesy of stores

Alta Textiles table runner, $100

Garner and Tow sling bike bag, $99

Kennedy Free 5-by-7-inch print, $12

VT Potterina ceramic juicer, $26

Kiku Handmade Chicago skyline glass bowl, $48

Anwaar Candle Co. vegan candle, $36

Fly Little Bird lion stuffie, $76