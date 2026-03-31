Liam Oh has lived in Brooklyn for close to three years now, but he still carries Chicago with him. “I spent the first 23 years of my life in a couple-square-mile perimeter,” says the 26-year-old actor, who grew up in Wilmette, graduated from New Trier Township High School in Winnetka, and studied theater at Northwestern University in Evanston.
Oh found early success here. At 18, he snagged a featured supporting role in Next to Normal at Glencoe’s Writers Theatre. The play was directed by David Cromer, who’d won a Tony the year before. “That experience taught me how to be a professional actor,” says Oh.
More recently, he scored a prominent TV gig: as a star of Netflix’s Boots, an ensemble drama set at a Marine Corps boot camp in 1990. Though the show was well received by critics when it debuted last October, it was not renewed for a second season. The cancellation came as a surprise to Oh. “It has prepared me for the realities of trying to make a living in this industry,” he says. “I got a taste of some success, and that was encouraging. I got a taste of bitter disappointment, and that was really disheartening. I have to find a way to balance those things.”
So what’s next for him? “Back into the soup,” he says with a grin. “This is the first time since I graduated from college that I’ve had a break, which is pretty great and kind of scary.”
On why he became an actor: “My oldest brother, Charlie, started doing children’s theater in Winnetka. I must have been about 5 years old when he got cast as Peter Pan. The theater got a rigging system, put him in a harness, and there were dads backstage with ropes. When your brother, who is also your hero, is literally flying — it was pretty much game over for me after that.”
On making Netflix’s Boots: “After spending my entire life being a theater kid and going to art school, I showed up on set to do Boots and I was like, This masculine energy is crazy! It was this funny mixture: me, a theater kid; a bunch of gay actors; and then some bros. I would turn around and see a couple of guys having a pull-up competition.”
On Chicago’s International Museum of Surgical Science (the location for this photo shoot): “I love a niche museum. It comes from my mother, who is a niche museum queen. She always searches out esoterica. I’ve gone to the museum once or twice with her to see the iron lung and the eyeballs in jars. I think my favorite weird museum is the Sir John Soane’s Museum in London. He was a 19th-century architect who filled every inch of his house with astonishing artifacts. It’s like walking through a madman’s maze.”
Grooming: Cammy Kelly/Distinct Artists
Photo assistants: Nina Kallas and Jaxon Dobbins