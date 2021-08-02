Preventive care for the skin arrives at last in Chicago — and the world — with the release of renowned plastic surgeon Julius Few’s line of cosmeceuticals, sold at his office, online, and at the wellness club Biân. “Aesthetics is the last frontier in medicine that considers prevention,” says the globetrotting doctor, who has Gwyneth Paltrow’s stamp of approval (he presented at her In Goop Health summit). “It’s always been about treating: If you have a sun spot, you lighten it. If you have sagging skin, you surgically fix it. But why can’t you do something to anticipate these things that we know will happen?” Enter Aforé, which translates to “before” — as in, before sun damage, before exposure to pollution, before signs of aging. This clinically tested line of topical treatments uses nontoxic ingredients (CBD, lactic acid, collagen) to bring the skin back to the state it was when you were barely out of undergrad. The gorgeously packaged scrubs, serums, and other potent potions practically promise visible results in six to eight weeks. As we scorch ourselves in the postpandemic summer sun, treat your face to a mask with lactic acid and pumpkin to smooth fine lines and fade age spots. Dr. Few may be a surgeon, but his ethos is that looking natural is always better than looking overproduced. aforebeauty.com

Photography: Courtesy of JF Aesthetic Skincare

$75

Exfoliating face scrub

$75

Lemon body scrub

$99

Tinted SPF 50 sunscreen

$95

Antioxidant face oil

$50

CBD face mist