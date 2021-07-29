Photography: (Fine, Owens) Courtesy of Andy Fine and Jeremy Owens; (Oak Park) Courtesy of Monica Dalton/Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc (childhood home), Oak Park

Andy Fine: Can we get some outdoor seating? Where am I supposed to eat my Egg White Delight and Fruit ’N Yogurt Parfait?

Jeremy Owens: This house is in desperate need of special sauce.

Andy: The perimeter looks like a four-piece McNugget in a 20-piece box.

Fox 32 reporter Natalie Bomke and season 5 Bachelorette Winner Ed Swiderski, Riverside

Andy: That’s a lot of brown.

Jeremy: I haven’t been this bored since season 5 of The Bachelorette.

Andy: The entrance is terrible. Where’s the limo supposed to pull up?

Jeremy: Jillian, girl, congrats — you dodged a bullet.

Former Bulls forward Jabari Parker, Near South Side

Jeremy: I hope Jabari has good insurance; those stair railings look rickety.

Andy: What do you call this style? Mary Poppins chic?

Jeremy: Any player who leaves the Bulls deserves to spend eternity in a haunted mansion. Mazel tov!

Former Blackhawks forward Patrick Sharp, Lake View

Andy: Is this the newest branch of the Chicago Public Library?

Jeremy: Wait, are we sure that’s not a prison?

Andy: This house is as cold as ice … hockey.

Jeremy: The Stanley Cup money couldn’t buy a yard?