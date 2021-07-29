McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc (childhood home), Oak Park
Andy Fine: Can we get some outdoor seating? Where am I supposed to eat my Egg White Delight and Fruit ’N Yogurt Parfait?
Jeremy Owens: This house is in desperate need of special sauce.
Andy: The perimeter looks like a four-piece McNugget in a 20-piece box.
Fox 32 reporter Natalie Bomke and season 5 Bachelorette Winner Ed Swiderski, Riverside
Andy: That’s a lot of brown.
Jeremy: I haven’t been this bored since season 5 of The Bachelorette.
Andy: The entrance is terrible. Where’s the limo supposed to pull up?
Jeremy: Jillian, girl, congrats — you dodged a bullet.
Former Bulls forward Jabari Parker, Near South Side
Jeremy: I hope Jabari has good insurance; those stair railings look rickety.
Andy: What do you call this style? Mary Poppins chic?
Jeremy: Any player who leaves the Bulls deserves to spend eternity in a haunted mansion. Mazel tov!
Former Blackhawks forward Patrick Sharp, Lake View
Andy: Is this the newest branch of the Chicago Public Library?
Jeremy: Wait, are we sure that’s not a prison?
Andy: This house is as cold as ice … hockey.
Jeremy: The Stanley Cup money couldn’t buy a yard?