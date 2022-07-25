Sarah Sherman

Chicago comedy fans knew Sarah Sherman better as Sarah Squirm, the freaky face of the Hideout’s bizarre showcase Helltrap Nightmare. While she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live last fall under her real name, she carried her flair for the outlandish and grotesque with her and made a quick (and sometimes queasy) impression in her freshman season. Whether imagining slasher-flick doll Chucky as an HR nightmare or roasting Colin Jost at the “Weekend Update” desk, Sherman often stood out. She even brought her affinity for gross-out body horror to the screen in one of the season’s weirdest sketches, playing a woman who reveals to her date that her body is covered with singing, puking meatballs. That’s our Squirm.