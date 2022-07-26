Best of Chicago 2022 From finger-licking sandwiches to our latest SNL export, these are the 47 foods, people, experiences, and finds setting a new standard in this city. July 26, 2022, 6:00 am Best New Spots to Sip Wine Best Place to Dress Your Kiddos on the Cheap Best Way to Repurpose an Adidas Store Best Sake Selection Best High-End Game Day Feast Best New Theatrical Arena Best Chance to Discover the Next Big DJ Best New Cookies Best Rap&B Siren Best New Spot for Glamping Best ’90s Rap Revivalist Best New Taco Best Restaurant Glow-Up Best New Signature Drink Best Personal Meditation on Chicago Best Southern Food Neighborhood Best Export to Studio 8H Best New Place to Grab a Latte, a Record, and a Scare Best New Meal Kits Best Heartwarming Podcast The Nine Best New Sandwiches Best Reason to Spend Your Next Paycheck in Elgin Best Emerging Voice in Chicago Theater Best Transformation into a Dining Destination Best Tiny Museum for Chicago History Buffs Best New Appetizer Best New Coffee Drink Best TransDimensional Treat Best New Spot for Retro Clothing and Housewares Best New Empanadas Best Weirdly Timed Reading Series Best Retail Gateway to Mexico Best Instagram-Worthy Desserts Taking Over the City Best Asian Food Destination Best New Ghost Kitchen Best Shop-A-Like to Schitt’s Creek’s Rose Apothecary Best Place to Ball While Eating a Char dog Best New Spots to Sip Wine Best High-End Game Day Feast Best Rap&B Siren Best Place to Dress Your Kiddos on the Cheap Best Way to Repurpose an Adidas Store Best Sake Selection Best Restaurant Glow-Up Best New Theatrical Arena Best Chance to Discover the Next Big DJ Best New Cookies Best Export to Studio 8H The Nine Best New Sandwiches Best New Spot for Glamping Best ’90s Rap Revivalist Best New Taco Best Tiny Museum for Chicago History Buffs Best New Signature Drink Best Personal Meditation on Chicago Best Southern Food Neighborhood Best New Place to Grab a Latte, a Record, and a Scare Best New Meal Kits Best Heartwarming Podcast Best Reason to Spend Your Next Paycheck in Elgin Best Emerging Voice in Chicago Theater Best New Spot for Retro Clothing and Housewares Best Transformation into a Dining Destination Best New Appetizer Best New Coffee Drink Best TransDimensional Treat Best New Empanadas Best Weirdly Timed Reading Series Best Retail Gateway to Mexico Best Asian Food Destination Best Instagram-Worthy Desserts Taking Over the City Best New Ghost Kitchen Best Place to Ball While Eating a Char dog Best Shop-A-Like to Schitt’s Creek’s Rose Apothecary