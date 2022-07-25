When Lillian Yu, chef of the now-shuttered Little Lamb in Chinatown, and her sister, Yuli, opened Cuckoo, they knew they’d perfected a seriously crispy take on Korean-style chicken wings. Their only concern? Customers might be torn as to which glaze (soy garlic, honey butter, secret spicy, honey mustard, and coconut curry) to choose. Enter the T9 sampler: a giant nine-compartment bento box stuffed with all five varieties of wings (two of each), plus fries, pickled radishes, pork buns, and octopus-stuffed takoyaki. And luckily for Bears fans watching the game at home, it is available for takeout. $29.95. 5143 N. Clark St., Andersonville