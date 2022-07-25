Dina Cimarusti infuses her cookies with unexpected flourishes to hit the perfect balance between nuanced and homey. The salted chocolate chip gets a richness boost from tahini. An oversize s’mores variety may sound like kiddie bait, but atop that graham cookie is a smoky housemade maple marshmallow. Not a single offering, including the espresso salted caramel cornflake (pictured), fails to impress. No wonder there’s a permanent line outside the bakery. 3612 W. Wrightwood Ave., Logan Square