Best for: Views and vibes

The scene: Situated atop the 24-story Pendry Chicago, this lounge offers gorgeous downtown panoramas, a rosé-obsessed menu (yes, you can get a three-liter of Whispering Angel to share with your crew), and an elegant selection of Japanese-inspired bites.

Pick: Four Graces Pinot Noir. “It has a juicy flavor profile with slight acidity and subtle tannins, making it a great rooftop red option,” says food and beverage director Adam Peabody. $17 a glass. 230 N. Michigan Ave., Loop — Audarshia Townsend

Best for: Low-key imbibing

The scene: This natural wine weekend pop-up inside Caminos de Michoacan was started by three friends from the Southwest Side who wanted to bring top vino to their community while supporting Black and brown brands. They recently extended to Thursday nights for Club Naturales, where natty wine lovers can dance the night away.

Pick: Marto Weiss. “It’s a slightly hazy golden white wine made by Germany’s coolest wine maker and tastes like summer in a bottle,” says cofounder Oscar Salinas. “We like it nice and cold.” $26 a bottle. 1659 W. Cullerton St., Pilsen — Ximena N. Beltran Quan Kiu

Best for: Date night

The scene: Testaccio’s chic, dark little underbar offers a bold statement with its French wines, plush red banquettes, and local DJs. All of which makes a perfect spot for a cozy date, as does the selection of Champagne cocktails and fancy small bites from Testaccio chef Jacob Solomon.

Pick: Nicolas Reau Ange Cabernet Franc 2020. “It has so many deep layers,” says owner and wine director Aldo Zaninotto. $17 a glass. 2456 N. California Ave., Logan Square — A.T.