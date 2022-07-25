After a string of bad luck, including the loss of its storied building on West Jackson Boulevard, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago built out a new 13,000-square-foot studio and rehearsal space in the former Adidas store in Water Tower Place. Completed in April, the move is part of a rebranding led by artistic director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, who took over during the pandemic and has brought energy back to this important Chicago institution. It’s also, one imagines, a mutually beneficial arrangement for Water Tower, providing juice to a once-iconic mall now riddled with vacancies. 835 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile